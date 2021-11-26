Chinese FM meets Hungarian counterpart via video link

HANGZHOU, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto via video link on Thursday.

Noting that China and Hungary are comprehensive strategic partners with fruitful cooperation outcomes, Wang said the two countries have always shown mutual respect, trust and support, forging a model of win-win cooperation between countries of different systems.

In regards to Lithuania's allowing the establishment of so-called "Taiwanese representative office," Wang reiterated China's firm opposition to any acts aimed at creating "two Chinas" or "one China, one Taiwan," saying China is firmly resolved to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Szijjarto said that cooperation with China is supported by the Hungarian people and no external force can influence or change the country's friendly policies towards China.

Hungary firmly adheres to the one-China policy, respects China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and firmly supports China's legitimate position, said the Hungarian foreign minister.

