Chinese FM to attend meeting of foreign ministers
(Xinhua) 16:30, November 25, 2021
BEIJING, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will attend the 18th meeting of the foreign ministers of China, Russia, and India via video link on Friday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Thursday.
