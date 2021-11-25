Languages

Archive

Thursday, November 25, 2021

Home>>

Chinese FM to attend meeting of foreign ministers

(Xinhua) 16:30, November 25, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will attend the 18th meeting of the foreign ministers of China, Russia, and India via video link on Friday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Thursday. 

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories