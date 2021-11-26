U.S. is peerless master of coercion: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:15, November 26, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said Thursday that the United States is a peerless master of juggling economic, military, hostage and other sorts of coercion.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a press briefing regarding U.S. Under Secretary of State Jose W. Fernandez's allegations against China when talking about the outcomes of the so-called U.S.-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partnership Dialogue.

"China firmly opposes official interaction between the U.S. side and the Taiwan authorities in any form," Zhao said, adding that China has lodged solemn representations with the U.S. side.

Certain U.S. officials should immediately stop making irresponsible remarks and sending wrong signals to "Taiwan independence" separatist forces, he added.

Noting that the United States stretches the national security concept, abuses state power, and even resorted to such means as fabricating lies to wantonly suppress foreign businesses, Zhao said the United States is a peerless master of juggling economic, military, hostage and other sorts of coercion. "China has nothing to do with the word 'coercion'," he added.

He warned U.S. officials that forming small cliques in the world and attempting to smear China by distorting facts will never succeed.

Related: Chinese PLA ready to smash "Taiwan independence" bids: spokesperson

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)