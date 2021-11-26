Chinese military demands clarification of U.S. nuclear-sub incident

Xinhua) 09:00, November 26, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese military spokesperson Thursday urged the United States to explain in detail the incident involving a U.S. nuclear submarine in the South China Sea.

The U.S. side must make clear the real intention of the submarine navigation, the accurate location where the incident occurred, and whether the incident caused nuclear leakage and marine pollution, said Wu Qian, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, at a press conference.

The Chinese side attributes the incident to large-scale and frequent military activities by U.S. vessels in the Asia-Pacific region, as well as the U.S. acts seeking militarization in the South China Sea and navigation hegemony, said Wu.

"We urge the U.S. side to immediately cease these moves before it is too late," Wu said.

