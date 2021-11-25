Racial inequities pervasive in U.S. health system: study

Xinhua) 15:55, November 25, 2021

White flags are seen on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., the United States, on Sept. 16, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

WASHINGTON, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- Racial inequities remain pervasive in the U.S. health system, a new study has found.

"Black, Latinx/Hispanic, and American Indian/Alaska Native populations are less likely to have health insurance, more likely to face cost-related barriers to getting care, and more likely to incur medical debt," said the Commonwealth Fund in a new report.

"It is also less common for individuals from these groups to have a usual source of care or to regularly receive preventive services like vaccinations," it added.

