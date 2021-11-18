U.S. has made huge misstep in COVID-19 response: experts

A medical worker prepares a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, the United States, June 18, 2021. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)

"The confusing message around the boosters may end up being one of the biggest missed opportunities in this pandemic," said Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration director.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. government might have made a huge misstep in terms of COVID-19 response, especially messaging on booster shots, medical experts warned recently.

In an article published Monday, Utah-based Deseret News quoted Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration director, as saying that "the confusing message around the boosters may end up being one of the biggest missed opportunities in this pandemic."

"We now see very clear evidence of declining vaccine effectiveness over time," Gottlieb told CBS's "Face the Nation," the article said. "There are different reasons why that may be the case, but the trend is unmistakable."

Rich Lakin, immunization director of the Utah Department of Health, told the Deseret News that he is sure "there is some confusion" around the booster jabs, adding that "it's important for people to read up on the booster shots to make sure they're eligible for it."

