Feature: Chinese enterprises defy COVID-19 challenges by offering Zambians jobs

November 18, 2021

LUSAKA, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- The advent of the COVID-19 pandemic has so far left debilitating effects on various sectors of economies across the world.

One such sector that has been affected is the job market where companies have been forced to downsize their workforce due to lost production caused by the pandemic.

However, Chinese enterprises in Zambia are doing the opposite. Instead of downsizing their workforce, the enterprises have gone into the job market, looking for new employees.

Recently, the enterprises participated at a jobs and career expo where prospective job seekers were asked to bring their applications with a prospect of joining the firms.

Organized by Zambia's Confucius Institute at the University of Zambia (UNZA), the fourth expo attracted hundreds of new graduates as well as other members of the public who have been looking for jobs since graduating from various learning institutions.

The Chinese enterprises expressed delight that they could be able to provide jobs at a time many companies are downsizing.

While acknowledging the challenges brought by COVID-19, Katete Katete, Human Resource Manager at Sinohydro Corporation said the huge levels of investment by Chinese enterprises in Zambia demand that more people are employed.

"Our purpose here is to sell our product, our company to the graduates and other job seekers, those who may wish to work with us. We are giving them job opportunities," he said.

He said the company is looking for manpower because of the huge amounts of works being undertaken and expressed happiness that the company could be part of enterprises providing jobs to graduates and other job seekers.

Li Tie, Managing Director of Camco Group, said the expo was fulfilling one of the goals of the Zambian government in creating more employment opportunities for young people.

He commended the Confucius Institute for coming up with the initiative as it was a rare opportunity for engagement networking and interaction between graduate students and potential employers.

For the job seekers, they are happy that the Confucius Institute could organize an expo for them to meet their prospective employers.

Charles Zimba, who graduated from the university this year in economics, said he was happy because the expo had afforded him an opportunity to look for employment.

"I am here for job hunting like things are very hard right now and we are looking at the period of COVID-19 where things are stressful, so given an opportunity like this to deliver your papers, it is like an honor and privilege," he said.

Richard Mwansa, who is pursuing a degree in education, thanked the Chinese enterprises for their decision to provide employment despite the advent of the COVID-19.

"We are in this COVID-era, so if they come and give us the jobs that we need, for me that is a merit, in fact a depiction," he said.

For the organizers, the event is purely meant to create a platform where employers and employees can meet.

Sande Ngalande, Director of the Confucius Institute said the institute was keen to ensure that synergies with the industry continue to exist without any disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic hence the decision to hold the expo.

According to him, the expo was meant to bring together students with various prospective employers as well as enable prospective employers to showcase their products.

