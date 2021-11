"Falcon" air-inflated testing lab put into use in China's Liaoning

Xinhua) 08:26, November 16, 2021

Medical workers work at a "Falcon" air-inflated testing lab for COVID-19 nucleic acid testing in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Nov. 15, 2021. A set of "Falcon" air-inflated testing lab has been put into use since Nov. 11 in Dalian for massive nucleic acid tests. The lab is capable of screening up to 80,000 samples every day. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

