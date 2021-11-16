Chinese vice premier stresses curbing COVID-19 resurgence in NE China
DALIAN, Liaoning, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan has stressed strict and solid efforts to curb the latest COVID-19 resurgence and spread in Dalian, a port city of northeast China's Liaoning Province, as soon as possible.
Sun, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during her inspection in Dalian from Friday to Monday.
Sun inspected the epidemic prevention and control headquarters, residential communities under lockdown and some key places, such as the sites for collecting nucleic acid samples and designated hospitals, to learn about local efforts in epidemic prevention and ensuring people's normal lives.
The epidemic in Dalian has generally been brought under control.
Sun stressed detailed implementation of the current prevention and control measures in a scientific and accurate fashion.
She called for ensuring the efficiency and quality of nucleic acid testing, stepping up the management of quarantine sites to guard against cross-infections and properly handling people's demand for medicine.
Sun also urged efforts to improve epidemic prevention and control measures in port cities and for those with high risks of exposure to the virus.
