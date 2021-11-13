More Chinese COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Myanmar
YANGON, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- A batch of 2 million doses of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Myanmar's Yangon on Friday, the Chinese Embassy to Myanmar said in a press release.
Of the newly arrived vaccines, 1 million doses were donated by China, according to the embassy's release.
Figures released by the Ministry of Health of Myanmar on Friday showed that 9.3 million people had been fully vaccinated, while 5.1 million people had completed the first jab of the vaccines as of Thursday.
Myanmar reported 992 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the tally to 511,717, the ministry's figures showed.
The death toll increased to 18,899 on Friday after 17 new deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.
A total of 482,877 patients have been discharged from hospitals and over 5.16 million samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far.
Myanmar detected its first two COVID-19 positive cases on March 23 last year.
