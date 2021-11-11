U.S. can learn from China's response to COVID-19 infections: U.S. broadcaster

Xinhua) 15:25, November 11, 2021

WASHINGTON, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- The United States and China present two diverging visions on where the pandemic is headed, and the United States can learn from the way that China is dealing with COVID-19, a U.S. media outlet reported.

"While China tries to stamp out COVID-19 infections as soon as they pop up, the U.S. has a much more laissez-faire approach of learning to live with the virus, even if it means a thousand deaths a day," the National Public Radio (NPR) said earlier this week.

The strict and rigorous approaches China has been using since the earliest days of the pandemic worked well for the country, NPR's China correspondent John Ruwitch said in a broadcasting program.

"Economically, China was able to bounce back quicker than any other country. You'll recall it was the only major economy to grow last year," Ruwitch noted.

According to U.S. health officials, the daily infection number below 10,000 means that the virus is under control, NPR's health reporter Pien Huang told the program.

"By those metrics, China has the virus under control," Huang said, adding that the United States is "still a ways off from that."

