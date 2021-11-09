China to step up COVID-19 control in nurseries for children under 3

Xinhua) 09:37, November 09, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- China's National Health Commission on Monday called on nurseries that care for children below the age of three to step up their COVID-19 response measures over the winter.

Extra COVID-19 control efforts are required as most children stay indoors more often during the winter than in other seasons, increasing the risk of transmission, the commission said in a press release.

Nurseries across the country should tighten the management of their staff, closely monitor the health of the children under their care, ensure ventilation and sanitation, and step up their surveillance of other infectious diseases such as flu, the statement said.

Local health departments will conduct specific inspections of nurseries, and those that fail to implement effective control measures will face penalties and be forced to correct their systems, the statement said.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)