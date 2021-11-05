Political motivation behind criticism of China's anti-virus efforts: media

Xinhua) 08:39, November 05, 2021

A medical worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a child at a hospital in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Nov. 3, 2021. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

BEIJING, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- Behind the recent criticism from a handful of Western media of China's policy against COVID-19 is the political motivation, an international socialist news site has said.

Over the last week or so, a slew of articles and comments in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Guardian and the South China Morning Post have pointed the finger at China's efforts to contain and prevent the deadly disease, the World Socialist Web Site said Sunday.

"The aim of this media campaign is to wind up the pressure on the Chinese government to fall into line," it said, adding that as children are being driven into unsafe schools and workers are forced to labor in unsafe factories to boost corporate profits in some Western countries, leading to continuing infections and deaths, "the demand is that China must do the same."

