Chinese enterprises donate food supplies to Rwanda local government sector

KIGALI, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- Staff of Chinese Enterprises Association and Chinese Association in Rwanda on Wednesday donated an assortment of food supplies to Kimironko sector, one of the sectors that make up Gasabo district in the Rwandan capital city Kigali to support families affected by COVID-19 pandemic.

The donated food items that included bags of rice and maize flour, as well as liters of cooking of oil were handed over to Kimironko sector authorities at Kimironko sector in Kigali.

"We thank the Chinese enterprises' members for this donation and we appreciate this gesture. We are looking forward to establishing a working relationship and partnership with the enterprises association," Regis Mudaheranwa, Deputy Executive Administrator of Gasabo District told Xinhua at the event.

He said that the district is ready and committed to assisting Chinese business companies in Rwanda whenever they need any service related to their businesses.

"We are ready to assist you in any way and feel free to contact us, whenever you need any service from Gasabo district and Kimironko sector," said Mudaheranwa.

He said that the donated food supplies will be given to vulnerable families in the Kimironko sector affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, most especially home-based care COVID-19 patients.

Speaking at the event, Zhu Xinghui, Vice Chairman of the Chinese Enterprises' Association said that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the association joined hands with the Rwandan government in the fight against the virus.

"We have provided some financial support to the Ministry of Health, and some Chinese companies donated medical supplies and protective equipment to local communities. Today's donation is just another good example of our association's efforts in contributing to the wellbeing of the Rwandan society," he added.

According to him, in the future, the association will be more active in performing corporate social responsibilities within their capacities.

Zhu said that 2021 marks the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between China and Rwanda.

"As the vice chairman of the Chinese Enterprises' Association who has worked in Rwanda for nearly 20 years, I have seen rapid growth and significant changes in Rwanda, and also witnessed the closer China-Rwanda relationship and more mutual benefits it brings to the people of the two countries," he said.

"I firmly believe that under the great leadership of the two governments, our friendship will be deeper and stronger," he added.

As early as March 2020, the Association of Chinese Enterprises in Rwanda donated 10 million Rwandan francs (about 11,000 U.S. dollars) to Rwandan health ministry, less than a week after the country reported the first case.

Thereafter, different Chinese enterprises donated medical supplies including nucleic acid diagnostic kits, face masks, protective suits, and surgical gowns to Rwanda.

The Chinese medical team to Rwanda also has been assisting their Rwandan counterparts in the fight against the pandemic.

