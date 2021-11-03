COVID-19 nucleic acid test held in China's Hebei

09:14, November 03, 2021

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a child for COVID-19 nucleic acid test at a residential area in Shenze County of Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 2, 2021. Shijiazhuang has activated an emergency response mechanism, with temporary prevention and control measures put in place in regions such as Shenze County and Jinzhou City. Two locally transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported in Shijiazhuang between 4 p.m. Monday and 11 a.m. Tuesday. (Photo by Zhai Haijing/Xinhua)

