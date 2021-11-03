Home>>
People get booster shots of COVID-19 vaccine in Nanning
(Xinhua) 08:47, November 03, 2021
A resident gets a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine at a community medical service center in Qingxiu District of Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 2, 2021. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)
Photos
