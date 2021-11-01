Home>>
China's Red Cross provides COVID-19 relief to five regions
(Xinhua) 16:43, November 01, 2021
BEIJING, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- The Red Cross Society of China (RCSC) has provided COVID-19 relief to five provincial-level regions facing new infections.
Since Oct. 17, relief materials, including 300 tents, 3,700 quilts and 4,500 cotton-padded clothing, have been sent to Inner Mongolia, Guizhou, Xinjiang and Guangxi, the RCSC said.
These regions have received grants to purchase negative pressure ambulances and other epidemic response materials, it said.
In addition, the Chinese Red Cross Foundation has donated 11 negative pressure ambulances and 200,000 medical masks to Red Cross branches in Inner Mongolia and Gansu to help with local epidemic prevention and control.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Over 2.274 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland
- Guangzhou begins giving COVID-19 vaccination to children aged 3 to 11
- More schools in China's Ningxia suspend in-person classes for COVID-19 control
- NW China's Gansu imposes closed-off management in 83 residential compounds
- Ecuador receives shipment of COVID-19 vaccines donated by China
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.