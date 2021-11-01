More schools in China's Ningxia suspend in-person classes for COVID-19 control
YINCHUAN, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- Northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region on Monday expanded the suspension of in-person classes to more areas to contain the spread of COVID-19.
Kindergartens, primary and middle schools, vocational schools and off-campus training centers in the regional capital Yinchuan, as well as the cities of Shizuishan, Wuzhong and Zhongwei, have been ordered to suspend in-person classes, according to the regional education department.
With the new directive, in-person classes in four of the region's five prefectural-level cities currently stand suspended.
Students will be offered online classes, and boarding schools and vocational schools in these cities will adopt closed-off management based on their conditions.
Previously, six county-level areas in three prefectural-level cities that had reported COVID-19 cases in the latest resurgence were asked to suspend in-person classes.
Ningxia reported three locally-transmitted confirmed cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 33 in the region since Oct. 17, according to the regional headquarters of COVID-19 prevention and control.
Photos
Related Stories
- Ecuador receives shipment of COVID-19 vaccines donated by China
- Chinese mainland reports 59 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases
- China's Shenze registers one locally transmitted COVID-19 case and one asymptomatic case
- Fresh epidemic resurgence occurs when outbreaks in 14 provinces yet to be over
- China takes scientific COVID-19 control and prevention strategies for public health
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.