Ecuador receives shipment of COVID-19 vaccines donated by China

Xinhua) 11:07, November 01, 2021

QUITO, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- A shipment of COVID-19 vaccines donated by China arrived in Ecuador on Saturday to strengthen the country's vaccination program.

The shipment of CoronaVac vaccines from Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac landed at the Mariscal Sucre International Airport in Quito and was received by Ecuadoran Minister of Health Ximena Garzon and Chinese Ambassador to Ecuador Chen Guoyou, among others.

The minister thanked China for the donation. The Chinese ambassador said the donation is a symbol of bilateral cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chinese government will continue to provide support for Ecuador's plan to vaccinate more than 85 percent of its population by the end of the year and develop the economy, Chen said.

The nation of 17.7 million inhabitants reported a total of 517,202 cases and 23,361 deaths from COVID-19 as of Saturday.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)