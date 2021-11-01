China's Shenze registers one locally transmitted COVID-19 case and one asymptomatic case

Xinhua) 09:30, November 01, 2021

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid test in Shenze County of Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 31, 2021. One locally transmitted COVID-19 case and one asymptomatic case have been registered in Shenze on Sunday. (Photo by Zhai Haijing/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)