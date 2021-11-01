NE China's Heihe takes measures to contain COVID-19

08:43, November 01, 2021

A staff member distributes nucleic acid test records at a testing site in Heihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 31, 2021. As of 12:00 p.m. Saturday, Heihe in Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province reported 54 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to local health authorities. Authorities in Heihe have started massive nucleic acid testing to contain the spread of infections, and taken measures to ensure the supply of daily necessities for residents. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

