Chinese mainland reports 59 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 10:44, October 30, 2021
BEIJING, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 59 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Saturday.
Of the new local cases, 26 were reported in Heilongjiang, 19 in Inner Mongolia, 11 in Gansu, two in Beijing, and one in Ningxia, the commission said.
Friday also saw 19 new imported cases, including seven previously reported asymptomatic carriers, it said.
No new suspected cases or new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Friday, it added.
