Beijing reports 2 confirmed COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 13:38, October 30, 2021
BEIJING, Oct. 29 (Xinhua) -- Beijing reported two locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases from 3 p.m. Thursday to 2 p.m. Friday.
The two cases were reported in Changping District, Pang Xinghuo, deputy director of Beijing's center for disease control and prevention, told a press briefing on Friday.
Bejing has so far reported a total of 27 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and two local asymptomatic carriers in the latest outbreak, Pang said.
