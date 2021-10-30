Northwest China city starts fifth round of nucleic acid testing

Xinhua) 14:48, October 30, 2021

LANZHOU, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- Lanzhou, capital of northwest China's Gansu Province, has started the fifth round of all-inclusive nucleic acid testing amid the resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

Gansu reported 11 new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday, including five in Lanzhou, four in the city of Tianshui and two in the city of Zhangye, according to the provincial health commission.

From Oct. 18 to 29, Gansu had logged 86 locally transmitted cases in the recent COVID-19 resurgence.

By the end of Friday, the province had traced 4,700 close contacts and 28,800 secondary close contacts of confirmed cases.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)