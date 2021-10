We Are China

China's Heilongjiang reports 19 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:46, October 31, 2021

Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province on Saturday reported 19 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the provincial health commission said Sunday.

A total of 18 cases were registered in Aihui District in the city of Heihe, and one in Xiangfang District of Harbin, the provincial capital city.

By Saturday, Heilongjiang had 55 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and two imported cases.

