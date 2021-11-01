Shanghai Disney Resort to be temporarily closed for epidemic control

Xinhua) 08:50, November 01, 2021

Performers greet tourists at the entrance of the Shanghai Disneyland theme park in east China's Shanghai, May 11, 2020. (Xinhua/Ren Long)

SHANGHAI, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai Disneyland and Disneytown will be temporarily closed from Monday to Tuesday for the purpose of epidemic prevention and control, said a notice released by the facility Sunday evening.

The reopening of the facility will be announced once it is decided, the notice said.

Earlier on Sunday evening, the facility said entry has been suspended to cooperate with COVID-19-related epidemiological investigation in other provinces and cities, and guests have been required to undergo nucleic acid testing at the exit when leaving the resort.

A total of 220 shuttle buses have been arranged to transport the tourists who left the park Sunday evening as the metro service at Disney Resort station has been suspended.

All tourists who had visited Disneyland and Disneytown during the weekend were required to report to their neighborhood, employer, or school, and conduct a nucleic acid test immediately at a nearby medical institution, Shanghai's epidemic prevention and control headquarters said Sunday evening.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)