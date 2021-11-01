China takes scientific COVID-19 control and prevention strategies for public health

BEIJING, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- In response to the latest resurgence of COVID-19, many parts of China, including Beijing, Shaanxi, Gansu and Inner Mongolia, have quickly adopted targeted measures to control and prevent transmission.

Facing sporadic case clusters, local governments are making all-out efforts to guarantee people's health, with measures such as mass nucleic acid testing, epidemiological investigations, origin tracing, targeted screening and quarantines, the adjustment of medium and high-risk area classifications, and the suspension of tourist activities.

"Local governments prioritizing COVID-19 control and prevention is a scientific choice based on the conditions of the nation and the public," said Fan Mengguang, deputy director of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region's center for disease control and prevention.

Ejin Banner of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region began its fifth mass nucleic acid testing on Oct. 26.

In the banner hard-hit by the epidemic, more than 9,400 tourists have been stranded, including over 4,400 people over the age of 60. Local residents and tourists are required to stay at home and self-quarantine.

Ejin Banner is sparsely populated and relatively underequipped with medical resources. Nucleic acid testing plays an important part in the early detection and ensuing treatment of COVID-19 in the elderly, who may suffer from more severe clinical symptoms due to age and chronic disease.

Based on the comprehensive and scientific assessment of COVID-19 risk and detection ability, expanding the nucleic acid testing coverage with corresponding management measures is conducive to the targeted containment of the virus, as well as the protection of public health and the comprehensive recovery of the social economy and living order, according to Jia Zhansheng, a director of the Xi'an International Medical Center Hospital.

"No one should be left behind. It is not only the government's responsibility but also conforms to the national and public conditions and medical levels," Jia said.

As reported in a press briefing on epidemic prevention and control in northwest China's Gansu Province on Oct. 28, two cases had not tested positive for COVID-19 until their 10th nucleic acid tests.

The deceptive virus reminds people once again that the strictest measures should be adopted to locate close contacts and sub-close contacts of confirmed cases as quickly as possible, so as to cut off the chain of transmission. It is a key factor for the success of COVID-19 control and prevention.

From Oct. 18 to 29, Gansu logged 86 local confirmed cases in the latest COVID-19 resurgence. Many residential compounds in the provincial capital Lanzhou have been placed under closed management, including the Donghu community in Chengguan District.

"We understand and support the measures adopted by the government, which puts every individual's life first," said Chen Fei, a resident of the community, adding that the closed management is to aid the targeted screening of potential infections.

Pronkina Olga has lived in China for many years, working as a Russian expert at the Gansu University of Political Science and Law. She appreciates the efficient and orderly COVID-19 control and prevention work of the Chinese government.

"Chinese government has taken the most decisive and active prevention and control measures and effectively contained the epidemic. These measures have not only helped China recover its economy quickly, but also made an important contribution to world public health," said Pronkina Olga.

The local government has provided vegetables, rice, flour, oil and other necessities to ensure residents continue to live as normal in the closed communities. It is also making efforts to ensure stable prices and an adequate supply of daily necessities.

"Staying at home with peace of mind is our way of contributing to the COVID-19 control and prevention work," said Yang Jing, a resident under quarantine in the city of Xi'an.

