We Are China

Guangzhou begins giving COVID-19 vaccination to children aged 3 to 11

Xinhua) 16:22, November 01, 2021

A medical worker registers a student's information before COVID-19 vaccination at a primary school in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 1, 2021. Guangzhou has begun giving COVID-19 vaccination to children aged 3 to 11. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)