Home>>
Guangzhou begins giving COVID-19 vaccination to children aged 3 to 11
(Xinhua) 16:22, November 01, 2021
A medical worker registers a student's information before COVID-19 vaccination at a primary school in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 1, 2021. Guangzhou has begun giving COVID-19 vaccination to children aged 3 to 11. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- More schools in China's Ningxia suspend in-person classes for COVID-19 control
- NW China's Gansu imposes closed-off management in 83 residential compounds
- Ecuador receives shipment of COVID-19 vaccines donated by China
- Chinese mainland reports 59 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases
- China's Shenze registers one locally transmitted COVID-19 case and one asymptomatic case
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.