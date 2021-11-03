Home>>
Massive COVID-19 nucleic acid test held in Xining
(Xinhua) 08:49, November 03, 2021
A medical worker collects a swab sample from a resident at a COVID-19 testing site in Chengxi District of Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Nov. 2, 2021. Xining has set up 121 testing sites in Chengxi District for massive COVID-19 nucleic acid testing. (Xinhua/Zhang Manyi)
