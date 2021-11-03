Yinchuan launches 3rd round of nucleic acid test

November 03, 2021

A medical worker (L) takes a swab sample from a resident in Xingqing District of Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Nov. 2, 2021. A third round of nucleic acid test has been launched from 8 a.m. Tuesday in Yinchuan. As of Sunday, a total of 33 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported in Ningxia, with 21 cases in Yinchuan, the capital city. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

