Shanghai has administered 365,500 COVID-19 vaccine doses to minors aged 6 to 11

Xinhua) 09:14, November 03, 2021

A primary school student gets administered with vaccine against COVID-19 at a vaccination site in east China's Shanghai, Oct. 30, 2021.(Xinhua/Liu Ying)

SHANGHAI, Nov. 2 (Xinhua) -- A total of 365,500 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered to minors aged between 6 and 11 in Shanghai by 8 p.m. Monday, according to the municipal health commission.

The city launched COVID-19 vaccinations for minors aged 6 to 11 on Oct. 28.

