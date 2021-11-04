Central China city closes tourist sites, recreation places over COVID-19

Xinhua) 08:27, November 04, 2021

ZHENGZHOU, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- Authorities in Zhengzhou, capital of central China's Henan Province, on Wednesday ordered the temporary closure of local tourist attractions and recreation facilities for COVID-19 control.

The move came after three COVID-19 infections were reported in the city on Tuesday. The closure covers tourist sites, karaoke bars, internet cafes, theaters, cinemas and other indoor recreation facilities. The city also halted trans-provincial group tours.

The three infected people have been admitted to a local designated hospital for treatment, and are in a stable condition, according to the city's COVID-19 prevention and control headquarters.

Their close contacts and secondary close contacts in Zhengzhou have been placed under quarantine.

