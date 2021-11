Children aged 3 to 11 receive COVID-19 vaccination in China's Hefei

Xinhua) 09:12, November 03, 2021

A child receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a school in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, on Nov. 1, 2021. Hefei recently launched a COVID-19 vaccination campaign for children aged 3 to 11. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)