China injects confidence, impetus to global COVID-19 response

BEIJING, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- With its efforts to advance the building of a global community of health for all, including information sharing, experience exchanges, anti-virus material supplies and aiding developing countries with vaccines since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, China has injected confidence and impetus into the global response of the virus.

During the 16th Group of 20 (G20) Leaders' Summit on Saturday, China proposed a six-point Global Vaccine Cooperation Action Initiative.

The initiative includes efforts to strengthen vaccine R&D cooperation, uphold equity and justice and provide more vaccines to developing countries, encourage vaccine companies to transfer technology to developing countries, ensure smooth trade in vaccines and related raw and auxiliary materials, advance mutual recognition of vaccines in accordance with the World Health Organization's Emergency Use Listing, and provide financial support for global vaccine cooperation, especially for developing countries to access vaccines.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the Chinese leadership has on many occasions stressed the importance of global inclusiveness and solidarity amid the pandemic.

The pandemic is yet another reminder that humanity rises and falls together with a shared future. Facing the virus, China has called on the world to champion the vision of building a global community of health for all and tide over this trying time through solidarity and cooperation.

For that reason, China has not only been effective at containing the pandemic at home but also at reaching out to provide help for others with a belief that regards all of the world's people as one big family.

China has been active in responding to and supporting the United Nations (UN) COVID-19 Global Humanitarian Response Plan.

To date, the country has offered material aid for combating the pandemic to over 150 countries and international organizations, exported anti-virus supplies to over 200 countries and regions, provided over 320 billion masks, 3.9 billion units of protective gear and 5.6 billion testing kits abroad.

It has also been earnest in honoring its commitment to make COVID-19 vaccines a global public good and improve accessibility and affordability in developing countries.

By providing over 1.6 billion doses of vaccines to more than 100 countries and international organizations around the world, China has made an important contribution to global vaccination and the building of a global immunity barrier.

In May, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed thanks to China for its important contributions to the international cooperation in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in achieving a fair distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in developing countries.

While the materials are being transported across the borders, the friendship and bond, as well as the confidence to overcome the disease, are enhanced.

