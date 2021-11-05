First COVID-19 cases from NW China outbreak leave hospital

Xinhua) 09:02, November 05, 2021

YINCHUAN, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- The first group of three COVID-19 patients in the latest resurgence in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region were discharged from hospital on Thursday night.

The three people, aged between 20 and 53, will undergo 14 days of medical observation in a makeshift hospital after leaving the fourth people's hospital of Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region in Yinchuan, the regional capital, at about 8 p.m. Thursday.

As of Wednesday, Ningxia had reported 40 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the latest outbreak.

