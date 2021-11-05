Home>>
First COVID-19 cases from NW China outbreak leave hospital
(Xinhua) 09:02, November 05, 2021
YINCHUAN, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- The first group of three COVID-19 patients in the latest resurgence in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region were discharged from hospital on Thursday night.
The three people, aged between 20 and 53, will undergo 14 days of medical observation in a makeshift hospital after leaving the fourth people's hospital of Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region in Yinchuan, the regional capital, at about 8 p.m. Thursday.
As of Wednesday, Ningxia had reported 40 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the latest outbreak.
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- U.S. lags behind on at-home COVID-19 testing: CNN
- Europe once again COVID-19 epicenter: WHO
- Chinese enterprises donate food supplies to Rwanda local government sector
- China's Chongqing closes indoor tourist sites, recreational facilities over COVID-19
- Central China city closes tourist sites, recreation places over COVID-19
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.