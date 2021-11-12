Home>>
Over 2.36 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland
(Xinhua) 18:39, November 12, 2021
BEIJING, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- More than 2.36 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered on the Chinese mainland as of Thursday, data from the National Health Commission showed Friday.
