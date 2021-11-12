China provides most COVID-19 vaccine doses of any country: FM spokesperson
BEIJING, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- China has provided more COVID-19 vaccine doses than any other country in the world, and most of the doses obtained so far by developing countries come from China, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Friday.
Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a press briefing that China has so far provided more than 1.7 billion vaccine doses to more than 110 countries and international organizations, and will strive to provide 2 billion doses throughout the year.
China has supplied more than 70 million doses of vaccine and donated 100 million U.S. dollars to COVAX. China has also launched the Initiative for Belt and Road Partnership on COVID-19 Vaccines Cooperation, together with more than 30 countries, and conducted joint vaccine production with 19 developing countries, Wang said.
He added that China will provide more vaccines to developing countries in a variety of ways, and will make a greater contribution to achieving equity and accessibility to vaccines, together with an early and complete victory over the pandemic.
