Chinese mainland reports 57 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 14:21, November 13, 2021

A medical worker prepares to conduct nucleic acid testing in Heihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 7, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

BEIJING, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 57 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Saturday.

Of the new local cases, 40 were reported in Liaoning, four each in Hebei and Inner Mongolia, three in Jiangxi, two in Heilongjiang, and one each in Beijing, Henan, Sichuan and Yunnan, the commission said.

Also reported were 18 new imported cases, including one previously reported asymptomatic carrier, it said.

One new suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai, and no new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Friday, said the commission.

A total of 9,846 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Friday. Among them, 9,469 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 377 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 98,174 by Friday, including 1,309 patients still receiving treatment, 21 of whom were in severe condition.

A total of 92,229 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 34 asymptomatic cases were newly reported, of whom 16 were from outside the mainland. There were a total of 518 asymptomatic cases, of whom 359 were imported, under medical observation as of Friday.

By the end of Friday, 12,378 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 213 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 77 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 16,475 cases, including 848 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 12,072 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 76 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 13,742 had been discharged in Taiwan.

