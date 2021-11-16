We Are China

"Huoyan" laboratory enhances COVID-19 testing capability in China's Heihe

Xinhua) 08:36, November 16, 2021

Medical workers test nucleic acid samples in a nucleic acid test laboratory named Huoyan, or Fire Eye in Aihui District of Heihe City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 15, 2021. "Huoyan" laboratory has significantly improved the city's COVID-19 testing capability. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

A medical worker deals with nucleic acid samples in Aihui District of Heihe City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 15, 2021. "Huoyan" laboratory has significantly improved the city's COVID-19 testing capability. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

A medical worker tests nucleic acid samples in a nucleic acid test laboratory named Huoyan, or Fire Eye in Aihui District of Heihe City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 15, 2021. "Huoyan" laboratory has significantly improved the city's COVID-19 testing capability. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Medical workers test nucleic acid samples in a nucleic acid test laboratory named Huoyan, or Fire Eye in Aihui District of Heihe City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 15, 2021. "Huoyan" laboratory has significantly improved the city's COVID-19 testing capability. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Medical workers prepare to test nucleic acid samples in Aihui District of Heihe City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 15, 2021. "Huoyan" laboratory has significantly improved the city's COVID-19 testing capability. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Medical workers walk to a nucleic acid test laboratory named Huoyan, or Fire Eye in Aihui District of Heihe City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 15, 2021. "Huoyan" laboratory has significantly improved the city's COVID-19 testing capability. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

