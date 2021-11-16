"Huoyan" laboratory enhances COVID-19 testing capability in China's Heihe
Medical workers test nucleic acid samples in a nucleic acid test laboratory named Huoyan, or Fire Eye in Aihui District of Heihe City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 15, 2021. "Huoyan" laboratory has significantly improved the city's COVID-19 testing capability. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
A medical worker deals with nucleic acid samples in Aihui District of Heihe City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 15, 2021. "Huoyan" laboratory has significantly improved the city's COVID-19 testing capability. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
A medical worker tests nucleic acid samples in a nucleic acid test laboratory named Huoyan, or Fire Eye in Aihui District of Heihe City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 15, 2021. "Huoyan" laboratory has significantly improved the city's COVID-19 testing capability. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
Medical workers test nucleic acid samples in a nucleic acid test laboratory named Huoyan, or Fire Eye in Aihui District of Heihe City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 15, 2021. "Huoyan" laboratory has significantly improved the city's COVID-19 testing capability. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
Medical workers prepare to test nucleic acid samples in Aihui District of Heihe City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 15, 2021. "Huoyan" laboratory has significantly improved the city's COVID-19 testing capability. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
Medical workers walk to a nucleic acid test laboratory named Huoyan, or Fire Eye in Aihui District of Heihe City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 15, 2021. "Huoyan" laboratory has significantly improved the city's COVID-19 testing capability. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
