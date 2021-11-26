U.S. should not impose radical concept of rights on other countries: WSJ

"Instead of being admired and emulated, the United States is becoming for other countries, including some allies, a power to be at best ignored and at worst avoided," The Wall Street Journal said in an article published on Monday.

NEW YORK, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- The United States has failed to promote basic rights in Afghanistan, and is pushing an "avant-garde concept of rights" with the result of isolating itself, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) has said.

The United States should respect other countries' differences and not impose a stilted uniformity on them, it added.

