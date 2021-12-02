Vietnamese, Malaysian, Cambodian FMs, Indonesia's coordinating minister to visit China

Xinhua) 08:40, December 02, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son, Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah, Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn and Indonesia's Coordinator for Cooperation with China and Coordinating Minister Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan will visit China from Thursday to Sunday at the invitation of Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced Wednesday.

Wang will co-chair the first meeting of the high-level committee on China-Malaysia cooperation with Saifuddin Abdullah during his visit. Wang will also hold a meeting via video link with Lao Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith during the period.

