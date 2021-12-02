Home>>
Vietnamese, Malaysian, Cambodian FMs, Indonesia's coordinating minister to visit China
(Xinhua) 08:40, December 02, 2021
BEIJING, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son, Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah, Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn and Indonesia's Coordinator for Cooperation with China and Coordinating Minister Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan will visit China from Thursday to Sunday at the invitation of Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced Wednesday.
Wang will co-chair the first meeting of the high-level committee on China-Malaysia cooperation with Saifuddin Abdullah during his visit. Wang will also hold a meeting via video link with Lao Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith during the period.
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Winter Olympics not a stage for political manipulation: FM
- Chinese FM meets with DRC FM
- China, Mozambique vow to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation: FMs
- US democracy not an exemplary model but a broken one: Chinese Foreign Ministry
- Chinese FM, commerce minister to attend FOCAC ministerial conference
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.