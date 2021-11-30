Chinese FM meets with DRC FM

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (R, Front) meets with Christophe Lutundula, deputy prime minister and minister of Foreign Affairs of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), in Dakar, Senegal, on Nov. 29, 2021. (Xinhua)

DAKAR, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday met with Christophe Lutundula, deputy prime minister and minister of Foreign Affairs of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), in Dakar, the Senegalese capital.

At their meeting on the sidelines of the 8th Ministerial Conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), Wang said the Sino-DRC friendship has withstood the test of changes in international affairs and has deepened as the two countries pursue common development and national rejuvenation, and that the important consensus reached by the two heads of state has charted the course for developing bilateral ties.

China appreciates the DRC's resolve in pursuing a policy of friendly relations with Beijing, and stands ready to strengthen solidarity, enhance mutual trust, expand cooperation so as to help the DRC translate its strengths in resources into advantages and strong momentum for the country's economic development, Wang said.

Lutundula said China is the DRC's most important cooperation partner and that Kinshasa cherishes its friendship with Beijing, and will, as always, firmly support China's endeavors in safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He said the robust, exemplary DRC-China relationship will not be swayed by any external factors.

The DRC greatly appreciates the selfless support and assistance extended by China to help Africa develop, Lutundula said, expressing the confidence that the FOCAC ministerial conference will be a complete success.

Wang stressed that the Communist Party of China and the Chinese government champion people-centered governance and attach great importance to the safety and security of Chinese enterprises and Chinese nationals overseas and the Chinese side has been extremely concerned with the recent serious crimes of kidnappings and killings of its citizens in the DRC.

He urged the DRC to secure the release of the Chinese in captivity as soon as possible and take resolute and effective measures to eliminate hidden dangers, providing better protection for Chinese citizens in the DRC and creating a safe, secure and stable environment for bilateral cooperation.

Lutundula said the DRC side attaches great importance to China's concerns and will take a responsible attitude and forceful measures to investigate the crimes, secure the freedom of the kidnapped and severely punish the culprits, and safeguard national security and restore stability to the eastern parts of the DRC.

