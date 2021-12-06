Home>>
Full Text: The State of Democracy in the United States
(Xinhua) 08:21, December 06, 2021
BEIJING, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday released a report on its website titled "The State of Democracy in the United States."
Please see the attachment or visit the foreign ministry's website for the full text of the report. Enditem
Full Text: The State of Democracy in the United States
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Concept of democracy in China's white paper
- China's foreign ministry releases report on state of democracy in U.S.
- The State of Democracy in the United States
- People have final say in appraising performance of their democracy: CPC official
- Senior CPC official stresses democracy as common value for humanity
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.