Senior CPC official stresses democracy as common value for humanity

Xinhua) 09:57, December 05, 2021

Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, attends the opening ceremony of the International Forum on Democracy: The Shared Human Values, and delivers a speech in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 4, 2021. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

BEIJING, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- A senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on Saturday stressed democracy is a common value shared by all humanity, and an important indicator of progress in human civilization.

Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks when he addressed the International Forum on Democracy: the Shared Human Values.

The people's status as masters of the country is the essence of China's democracy, Huang said, adding that practice has proved whole-process people's democracy is a true democracy that works.

Reiterating that there is no one-size-fits-all model for democracy, Huang said the CPC and the Chinese people are willing to work together with all other peoples around the world to carry forward the common values of humanity and advance towards a global community of shared future together.

The forum, sponsored by the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee and the State Council Information Office, was attended by over 500 guests from more than 120 countries and regions, and over 20 international organizations.

Photo taken on Dec. 4, 2021 shows the opening ceremony of the International Forum on Democracy: the Shared Human Value, in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

