Chinese official rebukes U.S. for abusing democracy for undemocratic purposes

Xinhua) 13:39, December 04, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese official on Saturday rebuked the United States for abusing democracy to serve its undemocratic purposes.

Claiming itself as a "leader of democracy," the United States organizes and manipulates the so-called "summit for democracy." The move, behind the veneer of democracy, is actually suppression and containment on countries with different social systems and development models, said Xu Lin, deputy head of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and director of the State Council Information Office, at a press conference in Beijing.

"Such undemocratic acts under the pretense of democracy are a joke in the human history of democracy development and will find no support of the people," Xu said.

