Chinese official rebukes U.S. for abusing democracy for undemocratic purposes
BEIJING, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese official on Saturday rebuked the United States for abusing democracy to serve its undemocratic purposes.
Claiming itself as a "leader of democracy," the United States organizes and manipulates the so-called "summit for democracy." The move, behind the veneer of democracy, is actually suppression and containment on countries with different social systems and development models, said Xu Lin, deputy head of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and director of the State Council Information Office, at a press conference in Beijing.
"Such undemocratic acts under the pretense of democracy are a joke in the human history of democracy development and will find no support of the people," Xu said.
Photos
Related Stories
- Commentary: For democracy or supremacy?
- China to issue white paper on its democracy
- U.S. democracy promotion not credible: magazine
- ‘Democracy summit’ won’t salvage Uncle Sam’s sinking reputation
- Democracy should be common goal with diversified approaches: Chinese diplomat
- Russian FM Lavrov denounces U.S. 'Summit for Democracy'
- Lavrov calls U.S. "democracy summit" "artificial" with inflated attendance
- Survey shows respect for U.S. democracy in decline globally: SCMP
- U.S. democracy problems can only be solved by American people themselves: Chinese FM spokesperson
- Leaders’ Message Board on People's Daily Online: a window to observe China’s whole-process people's democracy in action
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.