Leaders’ Message Board on People's Daily Online: a window to observe China’s whole-process people's democracy in action

People's Daily Online) 18:11, October 25, 2021

Since its first launch in 2006, the Leaders’ Message Board, a section on the People's Daily Online website, has emerged as a vital platform for the Chinese people to voice their opinions, offering up an effective guarantee for whole-process democracy in China.

The total number of posts that netizens have left on the section now exceeds 3.4 million in all, while the number of replies from cadres in various regions and departments has reached 2.6 million, according to statistics.

A screenshot of the Leaders' Message Board

"As a grass-roots cadre, I think this is a great platform to solicit political opinions from the people," said Li Dianbo, director of the rural revitalization office of Engebei town in north China's Inner Mongolia autonomous region, whose proposal concerning old-age care, a proposal that had been posted on the Leaders’ Message Board, was incorporated into the country's 14th Five-Year Plan for economic and social development.

"This form of democratic practice is more real, more approachable, and closer to the general public. I hope that, in the future, more people can express their opinions through this platform," Li added.

When making major policy decisions, Chinese government officials will aim to solicit the opinions of people from all walks of life and reach a consensus through discussions. In recent years, the Leaders’ Message Board has served as a favored platform for officials to communicate with the people, so as to enable agreed decisions to become more scientific and more democratic as well as being more reflective of voices at the grass-roots level.

"In a sense, soliciting people's opinions is also a form of democracy. When Chinese people participate in governmental affairs in various ways, our democracy will be improved to a higher degree," said Zhi Zhenfeng, a researcher with the law institute of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.

Apart from issuing their opinions on political affairs, the people can also participate in social management via the Leaders’ Message Board. For instance, after an online user from Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong province left a post about the indiscriminate construction of garbage stations in his neighborhood in July this year, he was contacted by relevant government departments and viable solutions to the problem were immediately offered.

Through this platform, the people are allowed to participate in the management of those social services that are closely related to their lives, which constitutes a form of democracy, noted Lu Pinyue, a professor with the Shanghai University of Finance and Economics.

Besides, the Leaders’ Message Board also helps to facilitate policy implementation. One salient example can be found in the case of a physically handicapped netizen from Wenshan prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan province, who submitted a complaint on the message board about obstacles he faced when applying to change the status of his disability certificate.

After the complaint became known by the relevant governmental department, the man was able to smoothly re-apply for a new certificate while receiving all the related allowances associated with his new status, with the relevant experts dispatched to provide door-to-door assessment services for him to complete the evaluation process as required.

"The Leaders’ Message Board pools together a lot of information and can be said to be a kind of treasure trove. Through big data's analysis, we can learn about the political problems in various regions as well as our strengths and weaknesses in governing the country, which is of great value," said Zhi.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)