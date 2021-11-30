U.S. democracy promotion not credible: magazine

Afghans gather near a gate of Kabul airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 22, 2021. (Xinhua/Rahmatullah Alizadah)

WASHINGTON, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- America's democracy promotion is not credible, said an article published recently on The National Interest magazine's website.

The United States has not stayed committed to its "lofty statements," said the article published Thursday, citing the country's withdrawal from Afghanistan as an example.

"Thousands of our colleagues and partners seeking evacuation, along with their families, were left behind when the last U.S. military flight departed Hamid Karzai International Airport," the article said.

It noted that the "disconnect between words and action," which has prevailed in the United States for decades, "has become particularly pronounced since (U.S. President Joe) Biden took office in January."

"Failure to act will undoubtedly signal that the United States is not up to the task of leading the free world," the article added.

The National Interest is a U.S. bimonthly international relations magazine published by the Center for the National Interest, a public policy think tank based in Washington, D.C.

