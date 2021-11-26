Home>>
"Smash-and-grab" crimes sweep U.S. major cities: report
(Xinhua) 15:19, November 26, 2021
NEW YORK, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- The upscale stores in major U.S. cities are suffering from a wave of "smash-and-grab" crimes, according to CNN.
The report on Wednesday analyzed the reasons for the surging crimes and concluded a mix of several factors are behind the phenomenon.
"Such cases aren't always a priority for law enforcement," said the report, adding that "thieves may face few consequences."
Meanwhile, the holidays provide more opportunities for theft, and it is easy for thieves to sell the stolen items, according to the report.
