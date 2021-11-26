China strongly protests U.S. sanctions against 12 Chinese companies: MOC

Xinhua) 09:57, November 26, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- China strongly protests U.S. sanctions imposed against 12 Chinese companies and will lodge solemn representations with the United States, according to the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) on Thursday.

The United States has overstretched the concept of national security and imposed sanctions arbitrarily, MOC spokesperson Shu Jueting told a press conference in response to questions regarding the U.S. blacklisting of Chinese companies.

"This action seriously lacks a factual basis, and its procedures are very opaque," she said.

The new sanction list introduced by the U.S. Department of Commerce does not conform to the consensus reached by the two heads of state, does not serve the interests of the two countries and undermines the safety of global industrial and supply chains, as well as global economic recovery, Shu said.

