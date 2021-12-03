Home>>
China to issue white paper on its democracy
(Xinhua) 08:22, December 03, 2021
BEIJING, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council Information Office will release a white paper titled "China: Democracy That Works" at 10 a.m. Saturday, and a press conference will be held by the office.
